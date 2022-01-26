From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Something strange happened to workers in the employment of the Imo State civil service in the twilight of 2021. Governor Hope Uzodimma splashed the entire workforce with 13th month salary last December.

Instead of the usual lamentations of workers in the state, they rose in excitement in celebration of the governor. The gesture attracted a thank-you-visit by the leadership of the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Its chairman, Philips Nwansi, told the governor that it was the first time they received such bonus. In the past, Imo workers were downplayed to the extent that protest became their trademark. Any government that came in appeared to have carried over the sufferings inflicted on the workers by its predecessor.

It was gathered that the Rochas Okorocha administration was more concerned with having unique dress code for the workers even as their salaries were not regular.

When Emeka Ihedioha assumed office, he lamented that his predecessor left behind so many ghost workers. This prompted a long verification exercise to ascertain the number of ghost workers. He was still on the exercise when his government was sacked by the Supreme Court judgment.

Uzodimma’s administration has been religious in payment of workers’ salaries, although it was not easy at inception due to the mix-up in the process following the verification exercise. To further make the Yuletide enjoyable, Uzodimma gifted each worker a bag of rice.

A worker told Daily Sun: “Many of us come to work in executive way because of the air conditioned coaster bus ride. We have a bus provided for us by the governor and workers ride on it free of charge. It drops us at our various destinations at the close of work everyday.”

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, said the State Executive Council approved a rolling facility with one of the commercial banks which would ensure the workers received their salaries before 26 of every month:

“The approval for the rolling bank facility was sequel to a memo submitted to the EXCO by the Commissioner for Finance and Coordinating Economy, Dr Uzoka-Anite, which suggested that government could deal with the payment of salary of workers through the rolling bank facility pending the receipt of the monthly allocation from the federation account.”

Mrs Olivia Ejirimka, who works with Owerri Municipal Area council said: “My brother, when the governor made that promise, my attitude was like let’s wait and see. Now that he has fulfilled it, help me thank him.”

Ezekiel Chukwuka, Ministry of Finance: “What we were praying for was to get our December salary, not knowing that our action governor had another surprise for us.” He commended the governor for the gesture, but pleaded that it should be sustained every December.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mrs Oby Amadi-Obi, recalled: “On assumption of office, the governor embarked on renovation of the state secretariat and without wasting time, he proceeded to provide the junior workers with free transportation.

“I see the payment of the 13th month salary as an icing on the cake of good package for the staff by the governor.”