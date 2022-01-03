By Declan Emelumba

The concept of democracy as envisaged and practised by the ancient Greeks was for every member of the society to gather at a particular place at a certain time and date to deliberate on burning issues and arrive at a collective decision.

As the population increased and matters requiring attention became frequent, there was an adjustment to representative democracy whereby particular sections of the society delegate their power to a representative for the purpose of articulating and representing their interest.

Oftentimes, however, the representative capacity is blurred by either selfish considerations or pecuniary interests, thereby hindering true representation. In such a situation, the interest of the representatives overshadow the collective interest, thus negating the very essence of representation.

Perhaps conscious of this limitation and in order to constantly connect with the people and feel their pulse on the policies and programmes of government, the Imo State Governor, a former Senator himself, His Excellency, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, on assumption of office instituted a stakeholders’ rendezvous, a platform through which he meets quarterly with the stakeholders of the state to interface on his report card and on issues about the state.

Although the House of Assembly exists as the representative of the people, it is an open secret that most times the members may not gauge the pulse of the people correctly because they do not always recurse to their constituents for their true feelings. And even if they do,the outcome will not always translate to executive policies.

The Stakeholders Forum on the other hand involves a greater number of people from almost all the communities in the state who understand the challenges of their people.

Going by the calibre of the stakeholders, including former governors, serving and former members of the National and State Assemblies, traditional rulers, religious leaders, captains of industries, market men and women, students representatives and other professionals, there is no doubt that they can effectively communicate the feelings of the people to the government.

Again, because of their varied background and status in the society, they can speak truth to power without being afraid of any consequences.

This truth is what Gov. Uzodinma requires since he has pledged to run an accountable, honest and transparent government that will also be inclusive and participatory, in every sense of the word.

Since its inception two years ago, the Stakeholders Forum has assisted the governor in gathering inputs on how best to govern the state. The interaction has also benefited the state by reducing rumour mongering and misconception about government.

On Tuesday, January 4, 2022, another edition of the forum will hold at Government House, Owerri, by noon. This edition, which is the sixth in the series, is unique in many respects.

First, going by the enthusiastic embrace of the forum each time it is convoked, the same enthusiasm that trails the announcement of this sixth edition, it is clear that the legacy of participatory democracy, which the governor has wrought through the platform, is fast taking root in the state.

Second, it is the first in the new year and all ears are open to know the way forward.

Third, it is coming a few days before the second anniversary of the administration of Gov. Uzodimma.

And, fourth, the governor wants to use the occasion to deliver the state of the state address to Imo people detailing his performance in office in the last 24 months as well as update the people on the security situation in the state.

Also, those who have been itching to know how the government has gone in recovering stolen Imo assets and land and their university will be availed that information at the Stakeholders Forum.

Those who are also desirous of making inputs or seeking clarification on any aspect of governance in the state in the last two years would also have the opportunity to do so as the governor is fully prepared to give account of his stewardship.

As Imo people gather on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Government House for the sixth edition of the Imo state stakeholders’ meeting/ luncheon, the expectation is that this laudable initiative of Gov. Uzodimma will help deepen participatory democracy in the state and serve as a worthy legacy of Gov. Uzodimma.

•Emelumba is commissioner for information and strategy, Imo State