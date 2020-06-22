Luck smiled on Mbaise-born nine-year-old Imo wizkid singer, Joseph Opara, yesterday as Governor Hope Uzodinma announced that he has adopted him and will sponsor him from primary school to Catholic priesthood

Opara made waves on the internet, at the weekend with a video of his Catholic hymn songs which marked him out as a specially talented kid singer.

This attracted instant applause and commendations from the public.

Announcing the good news to Opara family in Nekede mechanic village in Owerri, yesterday, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, said the governor sent him to inform the family that he has adopted their son and will personally take over full responsibility for training him until he becomes a reverend father which he said is his ambition

“Gopvernor Uzodinma was so excited after listening to Opara video that he directed me to locate you and inform you that from today, Joseph is now his child and that since he wants to become a Catholic priest, he will take up the responsibility of training him from his present primary four class until he is ordained a priest,” Emelumba said,

Joseph’s father, Berneth Opara, thanked the governor for his magnanimity, saying: “Thank our performing governor, Onwa Oyoko for me. God has used him to bless my family.”

Joseph himself was full of gratitude to the governor.