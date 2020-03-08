George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The convoy of the Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma was today allegedly attacked by irate youths of Ohaji Egbema community.

This is even as one of his pilot jeeps was smashed.

It was learned that Governor Hope Uzodinma had gone to the restive council to condole with the families of two young men who were shot dead yesterday by the soldiers guarding the Sterling Global oil exploration company.