Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has accused the members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of taking advantage of the ignorance of residents of the state to protest against his victory at the Supreme Court.

The governor who disclosed this through his Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media, Oguike Nwachukwu, noted that the protest was uncalled for since the apex court had made its verdict and even top members of the PDP had congratulated the winner.

According to the governor, arrow heads behind the protests do not mean well for the people of the state. “Why can’t these people behind the protest allow their children who are based abroad to come and lead the protest; they want to endanger the lives of ordinary citizens.

“I advise parents to warn their children from taking part in such protest which sometimes degenerates into violence; why should they take advantage of the ignorant ones? They have their rights to protest but they should do it within the ambit of the law,” Uzodinma said.

Also, the state chairman of APC, Marcillinus Nlemigbo has described the protest by PDP as a fruitless venture; he wondered why PDP did not make such protest when Emeka Ihedioha won.

Nlemigbo stated: “Therr should have been protest, when Ihedioha won; did we protested, why are they protesting when the pronouncement by the supreme court is clear? This people should not turn this state to a place of anarchy.”