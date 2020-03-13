Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Barely 24 four hours after sending 22 names of commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has appointed 18 Special Advisers and 12 Senior Special Assistants to add to the list of aides that would work under his government.

A statement by the spokesperson to the governor, Mr. Oguwuike Nwachukwu, gave the names of the Special Advisers as Dr. (Mrs.) Okereke, Doris Anyanwu ,Ifeanyi Opara ,Canis Moore Nwachukwu, Ikem Unaegbu ,Wilson Nwafor , Ogechi Njoku, Mrs. Nkechi Mbonu and Agugbue Odonyenma.

Others are Dr. Uzoma Chidi Patrick, Gibson Achonwa Njemanze, Bladen Amajurionwu, Amaka Prisca Onwumere, Francis Chukwu , Nkeiru Okafor Ezuma , Sam Ejiogu, Sam Osuji and Chief (Mrs.) Josephine Nnoham.

The 12 Senior Special Assistants nominated are Hajiya Fatima Hamza, Alhaji Suleman Ibrahim, Mrs. Kate Osigwe,Ifeoma Ndupu, Mrs. Treasure Ahanaonu ,Eric Uwakwe,Ikegwuruka Johndonald ,Okiro Savior Chima ,Charles Chinedu Akakem,Chinonye E. Agobuo ,Oluchi Sonate Praise and Arinze Nwokedi.