Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Barely twenty-four hours after sending twenty-two names of commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening, Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma has also approved additional eighteen Special Advisers and twelve Senior Special Assistants to his list.

The names of the Special Advisers as contained in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Special Adviser media,Oguwuike Nwachukwu, are : Dr. (Mrs.) Okereke, Doris Anyanwu ,Ifeanyi Opara ,Canis Moore Nwachukwu, Ikem Unaegbu ,Wilson Nwafor ,Barr. Ogechi Njoku ,Mrs. Nkechi Mbonu and Agugbue Odonyenma.

Others that made the list include :Dr. Uzoma Chidi Patrick ,Chief Gibson Achonwa Njemanze ,Bladen Amajurionwu ,Amaka Prisca Onwumere ,Francis Chukwu ,Hon. Nkeiru Okafor Ezuma ,Chief Sam Ejiogu ,Chief Sam Osuji and Chief (Mrs.) Josephine Nnoham.

The twelve Senior Special Assistants nominated by governor Uzodinma are ; Hajiya Fatima Hamza ,Alhaji Suleman Ibrahim ,Mrs. Kate Osigwe ,Ifeoma Ndupu ,Mrs. Treasure Ahanaonu ,Eric Uwakwe ,Ikegwuruka Johndonald ,Okiro Savior Chima ,Charles Chinedu Akakem ,Chinonye E. Agobuo ,Oluchi Sonate Praise and Arinze Nwokedi.