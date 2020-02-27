George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma has appointed Dr Bathos Nwadike, a former presidential candiate as his special political adviser.

In a statement signed by Oguwuike Nwachukwu , the Chief Press Secretary, the Imo State governor has equally appointed eight others as special advisers. They full list include:

1 Hon. (Mrs) Rubby Emele – Special Adviser, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs

2. Hon. (Mrs) Tina Ude – Special Adviser, Sustainable Development Goals and Humanitarian Services

3. Hon. (Dr.) Bathos Nwadike – Special Adviser, Political

4. Hon. (Mrs) Pat Ekeji – Special Adviser, Strategy and Development

5. Hon. Macdonald Ebere – Special Adviser/Managing Director, Environmental Transformation Commission (ENTRACO)

6. Hon. Innocent Ikpa – Special Adviser/General Manager, Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA)

7. Hon. Dominic Uzowuru – Special Adviser, Inter-Party Affairs

8. Amaka Okafor – Special Adviser/Electronic Media

9. Prof. Henry Njoku – Chief Technical Adviser/Coordinator, Economic Development and Rehabilitation Council

The appointments take immediate effect.