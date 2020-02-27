George Onyejiuwa, Owerri
Imo State governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma has appointed Dr Bathos Nwadike, a former presidential candiate as his special political adviser.
In a statement signed by Oguwuike Nwachukwu , the Chief Press Secretary, the Imo State governor has equally appointed eight others as special advisers. They full list include:
1 Hon. (Mrs) Rubby Emele – Special Adviser, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs
2. Hon. (Mrs) Tina Ude – Special Adviser, Sustainable Development Goals and Humanitarian Services
3. Hon. (Dr.) Bathos Nwadike – Special Adviser, Political
4. Hon. (Mrs) Pat Ekeji – Special Adviser, Strategy and Development
5. Hon. Macdonald Ebere – Special Adviser/Managing Director, Environmental Transformation Commission (ENTRACO)
6. Hon. Innocent Ikpa – Special Adviser/General Manager, Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA)
7. Hon. Dominic Uzowuru – Special Adviser, Inter-Party Affairs
8. Amaka Okafor – Special Adviser/Electronic Media
9. Prof. Henry Njoku – Chief Technical Adviser/Coordinator, Economic Development and Rehabilitation Council
The appointments take immediate effect.
Leave a Reply