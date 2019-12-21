Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Following the Supreme Court judgement that voided the appeal of the candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Uche Nwosu, in the last governorship election in Imo State, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Chief Mike Ahamba has suggested that the other appellants (Senator Hope Uzodinma and Senator Ifeanyi Araraume) who are appealing against Governor Emeka Ihedioha, withdraw their petitions.

Ahamba has advised the duo not to distract Ihedioha but allow him to concentrate on the governance of the state.

On the loss of Nwosu to Ihedioha, Ahamba said: “I have made it clear before that Uche Nwosu does not have any chance, he has no choice, it has been ruled, if he wants to appeal in heaven he may do so.”

Speaking on the petitions of Uzodima and Araraume, Ahamba said: “That of Hope Uzodnma and Araraume would be argued by lawyers very soon, and you will find out it will not in any way affect Ihedioha.

“We know what was on ground before they headed to Supreme Court. From my professional experience, I know they have no chance; after all, Uzodinma has been declared a non candidate by the Supreme Court, how can he go there now and present himself as a candidate,” Ahamba quarried.

He added: “So, they should leave this man to settle down and do what he was elected to do. It will be better for them because they did not have and will never have a case.”