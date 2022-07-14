From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodinma has assured residents of Imo that President Muhammadu Buhari will refund all the money the State government spent on construction of federal roads in the State.

Briefing newsmen on Wednesday shortly after the executive council meeting, the State commissioner for information and strategy, Declan Emelumba noted that the President had already approved refund of the money spent by his administration on federal roads.

The badly dilapidated roads which Governor Uzodinma embarked on their construction recently because of their economic importance to the State according to Emelumba are majorly those of Owerri/Orlu and Owerri/Okigwe which he added will soon be commissioned by the President, as well as that of Owerri-Mbaise-Umuahia road to be flagged off when he visits the State next month.

He said “Council noted with delight that the Federal Government has promised to refund the money used by the State Government in the construction of the flagship projects of Owerri/Orlu and Owerri/Okigwe roads by this government, and when this is done it will be a big boost on the economy of the State.

Meanwhile, the commissioner has disclosed that the executive council has approved the sum of N65.7 billion as supplementary budget to be forwarded to the State house of assembly for approval.

“Council has also approved a Supplementary Budget of N65.7 billion and by this approval it will now be forwarded to the State House of Assembly for the necessary legislative backing.” Emelumba said.

Also, the Commissioner announced the shutdown of the central abattoir at Somachi by the State government to avoid epidemic.

He said the Abattoir is in a very bad state and capable of causing health hazards if nothing is done fast. Emelumba added that an approval for the commencement of another abattoir at Naze has already been approved.

However, to assuage the plight of the butchers at Somachi in the event of the closure, Emelumba said they will be relocated to three major Abattoirs at Egbu (Owerri North), Avu (Owerri West) and Afor-Ogbe (Ahiazu-Mbaise).

He said their relocation will commence as soon as the construction of the new Abattoir at Naze commences and that the butchers should bear in mind that where they are to be relocated is only temporary.

“The overall objective of this is to ensure that the health of Imo citizens is not taken for granted as the present Abattoir could be described as a public toilet because of the level of pollution and the dilapidations.