Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, will, on Thursday, June 11, 2020, be inducted into the President Muhammadu Buhari Integrity Hall of Fame.

The induction, initiated by Research and Documentation section of Arewa House of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, will hold in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The Arewa House, established in honour of the late Sadauna of Sokoto, who is noted for exhibiting a high level of integrity as a leader, said the induction of Uzodinma is to “rekindle in the consciousness of Nigerians the need to have high sense of integrity, to be transparent and shun corruption in all they are doing no matter the sector they are serving.

“As a governor, you are regarded as a role model and symbol of integrity whom the people will be looking up to in their actions and activities.”

In his acceptance letter, Uzodinma commended the organisers of the event for coming up with the project, describing it as a worthy legacy.

“This visionary initiative will certainly go a long way in institutionalising integrity in public office, which is the greatest legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari,” the governor said.