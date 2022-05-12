From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma received the prestigious Pillar of Laity award by the Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria (CLCN) on Thursday in Owerri, the state capital.

Presenting the award to the governor, president of the council, Imo State province, Mrs Chisara Egwim-Chima, said that the award was given to Uzodinma for his selfless service to the church and humanity, adding that his contributions to the development of his state are a cogent factor.

Highlighting the significance of the award, Chima said: “Laity should not limit itself to conciliar meeting levels only. We must reach out to proclaim the message of salvation to the people. It’s more urgent now than ever, considering the level of insecurity and moral decadence, religious intolerance, corruption, ritual killings, and kidnapping in the nation now.

She added: “The hierarchy of the Catholic church has urged the laity to wake up from our spiritual slumber and become more proactive in faith as Lay faithful should be”.

Responding to the award, Uzodinma, who was represented at the ceremony tagged “triannual Laity Day Celebration” by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, said the award will spur him to do more even as he vowed to continue to assist the church.

The award is coming a few days after Uzodinma was honoured by The Sun newspapers Publishing company as the best governor of the year.