Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 Imo State Governorship Election, Senator Hope Uzodimma has called on Nigerians to renew their commitment to collective prosperity, growth and development by contributing more to nation building and shunning all forms of negative tendencies.

In a goodwill message to usher in the New Year, Uzodimma noted that as “Nigerians, our unique strengths and characters to overcome our challenges collectively have never been in doubt, what we need now more than ever is to galvanize these unique qualities for the good of all in a democratic setting.”

He expressed hope that 2020 would be fulfilling as the Federal Government-led by President Muhammadu Buhari was poised to make the people the centre point of its policies and programmes despite the challenges faced in the preceding year.

The governorship candidate enjoined Nigerians to review and renew their resolve and commitment to the unity and progress of the country even as he urged them to draw on the lessons learnt in the outgoing year to strengthen the bonds of unity, solidarity and peace.