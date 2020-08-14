Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodinma yesterday commissioned some major roads in Imo State in fulfilment of his promises made during his campaign in 20219.

Some of the roads are: St More, Aladinma, Oparanozie and Douglas road which is a two lane road ,linking the State to Abia, Enugu and its other southeast neighbours.

While commissioning the Douglas road, the highly elated residents Owerri trooped out in their numbers to show their appreciation to the governor.

Speaking during the road commissioning ceremony, President General of Owerri municipal, chief Declan Njemanze thanked the governor particularly for reconstructing the Douglas road which he said was damaged by the previous government.

Njemanze recalled that the Douglas road was impassable throughout the tenure of Okorocha, adding that residents of Owerri as result suffered much pain plying the road.

He equally lauded the governor on his promise of rebuilding their ancestral market (Eke Ukwu) market which he said was also demolished by Okorocha’s administration.

Governor Uzodinma while reacting to the speech made by the elder Statesman said his administration has come to reduce the sufferings of the people through provision of such quality roads, revamping the health sector and providing them with clean water through rehabilitation of the Otamirri water scheme.

He promised that his administration will continue to better the lives of the citizens, he also acknowledged that part of his reasons of accepting to govern the State was to correct the anomalies caused by previous administrations in the State.