From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has dissolved the expanded State Executive Council comprising Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) and Special Advisers(SAs) .

Recalled that the governor few weeks ago sacked 20 of his commissioners retaining the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba.

The sacked aides were directed to return their official vehicles within one week.

Confirming the report, Emelumba told our correspondent that the governor embarked on the exercise in other to prune down and reduce expenses in running the government .