From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State governor,Hope Uzodimma has distributed 8100 Covid-19 vaccines delivered from Intercedd Health Products Ltd. to the 27 Local Government Areas of the State.

Commissioner-designate, Rubby Emele who represented the governor during the distribution on Wednesday urged the 27 Interim Management Committee (IMC) chairmen of the councils to ensure even distribution of the vaccines in their localities, even as he insisted that the product was “strictly meant for the vulnerable in the rural areas.”

The General Manager of Intercedd Health Products Limited, Ejike Chukwusili, said that the product was an antidote for emerging diseases, epidemic and pandemics, such as the dreaded covid 19.

Chukwusili disclosed that the products were consist of immune booster, Detox and Garcinia.

He said ” it consists of three components, immunovit IHP, Detox Tea and Garcinia IHP. These three components work synergistically to protect you from dreaded viruses and other infections.

“Garcinia IHP is also an anti- infective and immune booster. It is effective in management of symptoms associated with various upper respiratory tract infections like cold, sore throat, pains, cough, nasal congestion and phlegm.”Chukwusili explained.

