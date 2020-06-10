Community leaders from 35 Imo State communities, under the auspices of Oil and Solid Mineral Producing Area Landlords’ Association of Nigeria (OMPALAN), have paid a courtesy visit to Bishop Udo Azogu, in recognition of his quality leadership in and unqualified support for the governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma. The leaders are also the district facilitators of OMPALAN (DFOs) in their respective communities.

Speaking on behalf of the leaders, Eze Okpor Athans Akujuobinna from Umuguma, Owerri West, said Azogu convinced them during the appeal election tribunal Uzodinma would come out victorious: “The Bishop re-echoed this while hosting Senator Uzodinma on January 1, 2020, at his country home, Oguta. He told us to mobilise our communities for the senator.”

President-general, Okpoko Isiokpo, Egenti Raymond Ezenwaka, narrated their painful experience of vindictiveness during the seven months of the PDP administration in the state. Eze Okpor Athans Akujuobinna and his colleagues expressed the hope that Governor Uzodinma would reciprocate their support for him at the critical period of post-2019 guber election when PDP held sway to stand by them in their present quest for Ezes of their various autonomous communities under review.

The visitors delivered a letter to Governor Uzodinma as patron of OMPALAN through Azogu, who is the president of the association, promising to deploy their new autonomous communities in creating wealth for their people and the government through massive food production.

They also declared their support for the governor in the implementation of his administration’s 3R’s project: “We have the momentum on our side to domesticate the legacies of Senator Hope Uzodinma at the grassroots.”