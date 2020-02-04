Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, has given the contractors handling road projects in the state 72 hours to return to their sites or have their contracts terminated.

This directive was given by the governor in a release signed by his chief press secretary/media aviser, Mr. Oguwike Nwachukwu.

Governor Uzodinma frowned at a situation where contractors who had collected mobilisation fees from the government abandoned the projects.

He said: “This action is unjustifiable and totally unacceptable to the state government. Dry seasons usually mark the peak of road construction works. Regrettably, the affected contractors have absconded from the site in the peak of the dry season even after collecting mobilisation fees from the government.”

It would be recalled that Governor Uzodinma has at every opportunity emphasised that his ‘3R’ mantra of ‘Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Recovery’ must be fully implemented for the overall benefit of Imo people.