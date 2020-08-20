Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma has vowed to put in place a stringent punishment for rapists in the State through sponsoring of an executive bill to the State House of Assembly aimed at curbing the rising cases of rape in the State.

The Governor made the vow while addressing the Women Commission, the women wing of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Imo State chapter, after their protest march against rape and other gender base violence against women at Government House.

Uzodinma assured the women of the total support of the State government to stamp out sexual assault incidences in the State.

The Governor, represented by his Chief of Staff, Nnamdi Anyaehie, said: ‘We would make sure we send a bill to the State Assembly to deal with rapists. Imo is not known for rape. Any rape of Imo women is a rape on entire Imo. We condemn it and we would not accept it.

He urged the women to be good parents to their children, avoiding indecent dressing and to be wary of the kind of friends their children keep.

In her speech, TUC State Chairperson, Women Commission, Mrs Georgy Alan B Onyemaechi, told the Governor that the essence of their march on the streets of Owerri was to condemn rape and create awareness on why victims should report to authorities.

‘We are calling on each and every Nigerian to join in the efforts to tackle rape and sexual violence by protecting specifically the women and the girl child, ensuring prompt report of cases, seeking justice for the abused and punishing severely the perpetrators, silence should not be an answer in any case,’ Onyemaechi said.