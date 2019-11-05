The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Imo State Governorship Election in 2019, Senator Hope Uzodinma has said the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Supreme Court is an indication that Nigerians were happy with his achievements during his first term and want him to continue for another four years.

He called on Nigerians to continue to support Buhari as he seeks to take the country to enviable heights

According to him, the apex court’s ruling validated Nigerians’ decision to re-elect Buhari in the February 2019 poll.

He said the court verdict would propel the president to consolidate on his first term achievements in all the sectors for the betterment of the country.

The senator noted that the Supreme Court’s decision had put paid to the legal battle over the 2019 presidential election and also put to an end the needless bickering, distractions and provocation that greeted the 2019 presidential election.

Uzodinma stated that the unanimous verdict of the Apex Court has removed whatever doubt on the integrity of the last presidential election and called on lovers of democracy to commend the resilience of the judiciary in deepening the country’s democracy through its sound judgments.

He appealed to the petitioners to accept the final verdict of the court of law.