From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodinma has been rated high above most of his predecessors in bring developmental strides to his State Imo in just two years of his administration.

The State commissioner for Special Duties, Okey Anukwuem who disclosed this to newsmen at the weekend while reeling out some achievements of the State governor added that most of the projects he executed are monumental.

One of such projects he explained is the ongoing construction of a 5 kilometre roads in each of the rural roads in 27 Local government areas of the State.

Also, he said the State government has completed the construction of health centres in the 305 wards in the State, most of them already equipped and with solar generated power.

In area of education, he informed that governor Uzodinma has just revived the Ben Uwajumogu College of Education at Ihitte-Uboma and instituted a governing council to ensures its continuous function.

Above all, Anukwuem expressed gratitude to the governor for returning peace to the State by tackling its insecurity challenges with synergy from security agencies in the State.

“I can go on but this are the silent ones people are not talking about, the construction of the Orlu/Owerri and Okigwe/Owerri road is almost completed, the Balloon technology and lots more”. Anukwuem said.