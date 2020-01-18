Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State police command has warned residents of the state over any breach of peace in view of the anti-Hope Uzodinma’s planned protest by some aggrieved people of the state, who are opposed to the removal of former governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha by the Supreme Court.

According to a press statement by the state Police Public Relation Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, the command stated that while the people are exercising their rights, it should not impinge the rights of others and must not constitute violence.

“The command wish to state in clear terms that it is the right of every individual or group to protest about any issue of grieve, but such protest must be carried out in accordance to the provisions of the laws as the protest must not be violent, nor hijacked by hoodlums and used as a tool for looting, chaos and anarchy nor conducted in a manner likely to cause breach of the public peace.

“In view of the above, the command wishes to warn all persons who wish to protest against any genuine grievance to do so in accordance to the provisions of the law as the command will not tolerate any act or action(s) that is likely cause breach of peace.

“The command in conjunction with all security agencies in the state is determined to protect the lives and properties of all and sundry, as such anyone or group that incites, instigates, procures violence or conducts itself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace, will be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

“Members of the public are advised to go about their lawful business without fear of molestation as arrangements are emplaced to ensure the safety and security of all and sundry please,” the statement said.