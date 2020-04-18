Stanley Uzoaru, George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in the state in furtherance of his preventive measures to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The governor, who declared this in an executive order tagged “001” on Friday, April 17th, noted that the curfew would be strictly observed from 6 pm to 6 am until further notice, with effect from Saturday, April 18th.

The governor also announced the closure of all state borders, which also takes effect simultaneously with the curfew

The order declared:

“That conscious of the need to preserve the lives of Imo people the government of Imo State is committed to the enforcement of a total lockdown order of movement of persons, except for those on essential services, from 6 am to 6 pm daily.

“That the government of Imo state hereby imposes a dusk to dawn curfew, in all parts of the state 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. effective Saturday, April, 18 till further notice.

“That borders leading in and out of Imo state are hereby closed effective Saturday 18, till further notice.

“That only Imo indigenes returning from outside Imo state shall be admitted into the state on condition of Proper identification, that they subject themselves to test of COVID-19 and are quarantined for 14 days before entering the state.”

Fines ranging from N7,000 to N 50,000, the governor said, await any defaulter.

