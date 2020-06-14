George Onyejiuwa

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has inaugurated the Imo State Community Policing/Advisory Committee with a charge to members to ensure that they work hard to fish out criminals in Imo communities and villages.

This was just as he used the opportunity of the programme to inform that the Federal Government, through the Presidency, has approved of such inauguration all over the country.

Uzodinma explained that the sole aim is to ensure peaceful co-existence of indigenes and non-indigenes, ethnic groups and tribes in our communities all over the federation.

The Governor emphasized that the Committee is not an alternative to Nigerian Security Agencies like the Police or the Army, rather the outfit will partner with them to ensure that our communities are properly secured, hence making their security job seamless and easy.

“They should work hard to identify all social vices and deal with them according to the law.”

He, therefore, tasked the Imo state police commissioner to work out modalities towards the creation of the zonal, local government and community prototype of the Committee, promising to give them all necessary assistance that will enable them to succeed.

Speaking after the inauguration, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Celestine Okoye said Community Policing has been there from the beginning, especially in Igboland where the age-grade system was deployed to secure the villages in the past. He commended the Governor for the bold step in constituting and inaugurating the Committee, and described him “as a very security-friendly Governor.”

Also, speaking on behalf of members of the Committee, His Royal Highness, Eze Emmanuel C. Okeke of Amaifeke, Orlu, Imo State, thanked the Governor and promised to give in their best in achieving the set objectives.

Members of the community include: CP Isaac Olutayo Akiinmoyede, Commissioner of Police, Imo State; Brigadier Gen. Y. I Tukura, Brigade Commander of 34 Artillery, Obinze, Imo State; I. Arthur-Worrey, Director of State Security Service, Imo State; David Ringshum, Comptroller of Nigeria Immigration Services, Imo State; S. J. Bomol, Comptroller of Nigeria Customs Services, Imo State. Others include: HRH Eze E. C. Okeke, Eze Akujiobi, Eze Thomas Obiefule, and Eze Eze Goddy Okeke, all representing traditional institution; Alhaji Bashir Uwakwe, Chief Imam, Imo State; Commodore S. H. Abdullahi, Naval Commander, Imo State; Mr. Elias Anyanwu; Chief (Mrs.) Shirley Amaonu, Secretary, National Council of Women Societies (NCWS); among others.