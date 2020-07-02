Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State Government, yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Julius Berger Construction Company, to construct two major roads in the state.

The two roads which connects the three zones of Orlu, Okigwe and Owerri, are Owerri-Orlu and Okigwe Owerri roads. The MoU is for the design and construction of the roads.

Governor Hope Uzodinma said at the signing ceremony that Julius Berger was chosen to build the roads because it is a world-class construction company that will deliver first class roads.

He said the construction cost of Julius Berger maybe slightly higher than normal but said at the end of the day, Imo people will get real value for their money

“We have brought a world-class construction company to do first class roads for Imo State. The two roads are strategic economic roads for our people. They link the three zones of the state so we need first class construction of these roads.

“I am confident that Julius Berger will not disappoint our people because they have a renowned reputation for high quality work.

“We promised our people that under the reconstruction agenda of our three Rs; Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Recovery, we shall deliver quality infrastructural projects.

“That is part of what we have done today by signing this MoU to deliver first class, durable and high quality roads. These roads are strategic to the economic survival of our people,“ he said.

The signing of the MoU, took place at the Sam Mbakwe Executive Council chambers in Government House, Owerri.

Julius Berger Regional Manager, South East, Juergen Fischer, signed for the company while Commissioner for Works, Ralph Nwosu, signed for the state government.

The first phase of the contract, which is the design, will determine the exact kilometres of each road.

Earlier, Fischer said: “This is one step for a long time cooperation to rebuild the infrastructure in Imo State.

“Today, we signed an MoU for two roads and we hope it is not the last one.”