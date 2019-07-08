The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the last election in Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has commended President Muhamudu Buhari for re-appointing Boss Mustapha as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Abba Kayri as the Chief of Staff (COS).

Senator Uzodinma said the appointments confirmed that the president is a meticulous leader that believes in excellence and continuity.

In a statement he personally signed, Uzodinma said the re-reappointments also showed that President Buhari is determined to use the best brains in the country in tackling the arduous task and challenges ahead

The immediate past senator for Imo West said he was sure Mustapha and Kayri would bring all their patriotic zeal to bear in the implementation of the next level vision of the President to the glory of the nation.

He called on the new appointees to “live up to the expectations of the President and Nigerians by continuing on their track record of diligent service to the nation.”