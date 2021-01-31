From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri
Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has lifted curfew in 6 Local Government Areas of Orlu with effect from Sunday, January, 30.
The affected local governments are: Oru West, Nkwerre, Nwangele, Isu, Ideato North and Ideato South.
However the Governor said that the curfew remains strictly in place in the following Local Government Areas : Orlu, Orsu Oru East and Njaba.
According to a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba yesterday , “The government will continue to review the security situation in these four local governments and will take further action as necessary.
