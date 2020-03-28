Imo State governor, Sen Hope Uzodinma, has ordered a complete lockdown of the state, which took effect yesterday, as part of the government’s further measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a state broadcast to the people, the governor ordered that all markets should be closed indefinitely. He prohibited all forms of marriage ceremonies, including all forms of burial and funeral ceremonies. The government also prohibited all forms of religious worships in churches and mosques, including crusades and open evangelism.

Uzodinma further directed that the borders of the state be barricaded with roadblocks, stating that visitors wishing to entre the state must be properly checked and certified by health officials attached to the checkpoints before they are allowed to enter the state.

He equally directed all civil and public servants in the state, except those on approved essential duties, to stop work immediately.

He said a combined team of military, police and other security agencies would be deployed to the streets to ensure strict compliance with the directive.