Governor Hope Uzodinma has urged the Accountant General of the state to submit financial dealings of his predecessors from May 29, 2010 for scrutiny.

He said this during his swearing in as the sixth substantive governor, yesterday.

“I am happy at that justice have been served at last. This is victory from God, even when the road is rough, He remained faithful. I, therefore, dedicate this victory to Him. The judiciary stands out for special recognition, history prevailed despite technicalities to rob me, justice has been done at last,” he said shortly after taking the oath of office with his deputy, Placid Njoku.

Uzodinma also commended his supporters for their patience, endurance and resilience in the face intimidation.

He also acknowledged the effort of his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC). According to him, the leadership made his victory possible.

Uzodinma, however, described his victory as “victory against corruption, impunity, maintaining that the victory is for all despite irrespective of party affiliation.

He vowed to fulfil his campaign promises of Reconciliation, Rehabilitation and Recovery just as he promised to run a an open door policy .

“To those who conspired against me in the quest for my governorship election, I forgive all of you. But I however urge you to purge yourselves of your sins.”

Meanwhile, former governor and senator representing Imo West, Rochas Okorocha was the synosure of eyes when he walked in while oath was being administered to governor Hope Uzodinma.