Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, last Wednesday, held a second thanksgiving for the dismissal of Chief Emeka Ihedioha’s appeal for review of the Supreme Court’s January 14 judgment replacing him with Senator Hope Uzodinma as governor of Imo State.

At the event, the cleric, said he had forgiven those who attacked him and called for his head for prophesying the taking over of the mantle of leadership in Imo by Uzodinma.

The fiery Catholic priest on January 15, held the first thanksgiving for Uzodinma at the Umuchigbo Nike Enugu Adoration Ground, a day after the apex court sacked Ihedioha.

Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Calistus Onaga, recently, instructed faithful to disregard Mbaka’s prophecies.

But Mbaka at his mid-week service expressed surprise why the prophecy in Imo state was generating so much dust.

“It was Mbaka that prophesied that Abacha will die and he died, that Yar, Adua will die and Jonathan will take over, that Jonathan will lose and Buhari will take over. All these came to pass; why is this one so catastrophic? My joy is that Ihedioha and co who wanted to act like Queen of Persia to swallow God’s gift given to Imolites were put to shame yesterday (Tuesday) by the apex court of the nation, it is now end of the road to Ihedioha, Uzodimma can now relax and carry out his outstanding job in Imo.