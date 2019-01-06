Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Following the recent prophesy by popular man of God, Prophet Wale Olagunju that “it will only take a miracle for Governor Rochas Okorocha’s son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, to win the governorship seat in Imo State, candidates of other parties, Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressive Congress(APC) and former governor Ikedi Ohakim of the Accord Party have claimed to be the ones tipped to win the 2019 governorship position.

While Senator Uzodinma has pleaded with the people of the state to allow him complete the dismantling of Okorocha’s political dreams, Ohakim has equivocally claimed that he has the divine mandate to win the election.

Uzodinma’s Director of Media , Mbadiwe Emelumba, speaking on behalf of his boss said that the prophesy was right because the people of the state were tired of Governor Okorocha and would not want to risk anybody from him to take charge if the state.

“It is right, the people do not want Okorocha’s third term; they don’t want anything associated to him; the only person they need now is Senator Hope Uzodinma; since Uzodinma has started the battle, he should be allowed to complete it so that his son-in-law cannot succeed him.”

Ohakim, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Collins Ughala, noted that the prophesy of the man of God was true. According to him “God who spoke through the prophet knows it is Ohakim that has been chosen from Accord Party; it is a divine mandate and the people of the state have spoken.