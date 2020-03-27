George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has expressed shock over the death of the pioneer state chairman of the People’s Democratic Party Dr. Innocent D Nwoga.

This is just as the former governor of the state Dr. Ikedi Ohakim said that Nigeria has lost one of its finest bureaucrats and statesmen .

Chief Nwoga, former Minister of Establishment and Management Services in the Interim National Government led by Ernest Shonekan died on Wednesday, March 25 at the age of 86.

Governor Uzodinma regretted that Chief Nwoga, a pioneer chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State as well as former chairman of Imo Elders Forum, died when his fatherly counsel was most needed.

“It is with shock that I have received the sad news of the death of one of Imo state’s respected elder statesmen, Chief I.D. Nwoga.

“With his passing, Imo has lost one of its best and renowned sons. His sterling leadership quality, uprightness and sense of accommodation and humour will be sorely missed by all,” the governor said.

He described late Nwoga as a devout Christian and great counselor to those who came in contact with him.

“I, therefore, extend my sincere condolences to the entire Nwoga family, the people of Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area, Imo State and Nigerians in general for this great loss,” said the governor.

Governor Uzodinma prayed God to grant the soul of Chief Nwoga a peaceful repose and the family he has left behind, including the larger family of Imo State, the fortitude to bear the loss.

Similarly, ex-governor of Imo state , Ikedi Ohakim said that Chief Nwoga died at a time when the state was passing through a trying period and his wise counsel was needed.

According to him, “he was the pioneer Imo state chairman of the People’s Democratic Party when working in concert with late Solomon Lar, who was the pioneer national chairman, the party acquired its reputation as the most organized party in the whole of Africa . Although he retired from active politics more than eight years ago, his views and advice remained very much sought after by politicians across the board.”

He added, “during my administration between May 2007 and May 2011, I appointed him chairman of the Imo state Elders Council on merit and I hasten to add that the modest achievements posted by us were mostly as a result of the wise counsels from that council led by him.”