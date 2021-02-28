From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A coalition under the auspices of Northern Youths and Elders Awareness Forum, has blamed the rift between the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma and his predecessor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, on the interest for the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking at a world press conference in Abuja, Chairman of the forum, Salisu Idris, warned that despite the harassment, Okorocha remains the best person to replace President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The forum described the action of the Imo state government as barbaric which poss great danger on the country’s democracy.

“Today Rochas is a passionate Nigerian and a good leader who singlehanded came to the northern part of this country, been a devoted Christian and build 12 schools in the north of which today as we all know mostly all the students are Muslim children enjoying free education by Okorocha.

“I don’t think there is any person that shows a great concern to the less privilege children in this country like Rochas who has the good ambitions to bring together all Nigerian in respect of all religion and tribes even before he became a governor.

“Rochas has left a good legacy in the heart of thousands of children and their parent that would never be forgotten, and we pray that God will continue to bless him and protect him.

“Sen Okorocha is one good material if not the best we have for 2023 after President Muhammadu Buhari and all these harassments and intimidation is because of the next election of which they believe should he vie for the Presidency the he remains a treat to them.

“Nigerians especially the common man will resist all sort of intimidation aim at truncating Senator Okorocha’s presidential ambition because of their strong believe in his capacity to change their fortunes beyond the lines of tribe and religion.

“Awareness forum coordinators here present collectively came on behalf of the forum, condemned the harassment and victimization of the former governor of Imo State and again a serving senator presently representing Imo West, Okorocha by the Imo State government.

“We described the incident as regrettable considering the tremendous sacrifices and outstanding legacies of Okorocha when he served as governor of the State.

This is a man who served Imo State for eight years and laid a solid foundation for the State development plan that will make the State in the nearest future the destination of business in Nigeria and beyond.

“The use of political thugs to harass and intimidate Okorocha by the Uzodimma-led government is barbaric and poss a great danger on the country’s democracy.

“We call on President Buhari and the security agencies to protect the lives of the former governor as this poss a great threat and danger to his life, considering the political happenings in Imo State.

“As a passionate young man, Nigerian and leader of one of the viable young institutions in Nigeria, we cannot watch while the Nigeria leaders that restored hope for the common man are witchhunted by their political opponents using fight against corruption as a template. But using thugs to harass him,” the forum warned.