Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Following the swearing-in of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, factions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to the erstwhile Governor Rochas Okorocha and the incumbent has decided to shelve aside their differences in the interest of the party and unite as one party.

Marcillinus Nlemigbo, APC chairman loyal to Governor Uzodinma told our correspondent that the “war is over with the emergence of Hope Uzodinma as the governor of the state.

“What are we still fighting for again? A governor has emerged and sworn-in, so what are you doing faction for?” Nlemigbo said.

He added “the national body recommended and recognised us and the governor of the state… anybody still in faction must be crazy upstairs.”

According to Nlemigbo, “it’s not just about extending hands to the other faction, we have also appealed to them to join hands together with us; there is still a lot to share, when we divide ourselves we get to lose.”

Corroborating claim, factional chairman of the party enthroned by Okorocha in the wake of the APC governorship primary election in the state, Dan Nwafor, acknowledged the truce propagated by Nlemigbo.

“Of course, APC has won; we have received calls from the other faction; we would answer them soon,” Nwafor said.

It would be recalled that the faction sprang up after the controversial governorship primaries conducted by Ahmed Gulak which gave Uzodinma the win over Okorocha’s son-in-law; Uche Nwosu subsequently defected to the Action Alliance (AA) to contest for the governorship election.