Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has urged the Accountant General of the State to submit financial dealings of his predecessors from May 29, 2010, to date for accurate checking of the finances of the state during the period.

Uzodinma disclosed this while addressing the people of the state during his swearing-in as the 6th substantive governor of the state today.

He said: “I have urged the Accountant- General of the State to forward all finances of the state from May 2010 to date.”

The governor expressing his happiness shortly after being sworn-in with his deputy, Placid Njoku, by Chief Justice of the state, Paschal Nnadi saying: “I am happy that at last, justice has been served; this is a victory from God, even when the road is rough. He remains faithful.

“I, therefore, dedicate this victory to Him; the judiciary stands out for special recognition; history prevailed despite technicalities to rob me; justice has been done at last,” Uzodinma said.

Uzodinma also commended his supporters for their patience and endurance noting “to my supporters, thank you for your resilience in the face intimidation; thank you for your prayers.”

He also acknowledged the effort of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC). According to him, the leadership of his party made his victory possible, not forgetting the people of the state. (This is time) “to the good people of Imo, time to build new Imo of prosperity, new Imo everybody have been waiting for.”

Uzodinma, however, described his victory as “victory against corruption, impunity,” maintaining that the victory is for all irrespective of party affiliation.

He vowed to fulfil his campaign promises of Reconciliation, Rehabilitation and Recovery just as he added that he would run an open-door policy.

“To those who conspired against me in the quest of my governorship election, I forgive all of you. But I, however, urge you to purge yourselves of your sins.”

The newly-sworn in governor ended his speech by suspending all contracts awarded by his predecessor.