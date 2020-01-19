George Onyejiuwa, Stanley Uzoaro (Owerri) and Romanus Ugwu (Abuja)

The Chairman of the Imo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Charles Ezekwem, has called on members and supporters of the party to come out en masse for a peaceful protest over the alleged robbing of the party and Hon. Emeka Ihedioha of the mandate given to him by the Imo people.

Justices of the Supreme Court had last Tuesday in a unanimous judgment nullified the election of Ihedioha as governor and replaced him with Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was just as the party has asked its members to be attired in black clothes, which symbolizes mourning.

The State Publicity Secretary, Hon. Damian Opara who disclosed this yesterday in Owerri said that the leadership of the party has called on all members and supporters of the party to come out en masse for the Sunday (today’s) peaceful protest over robbing of the party and its candidate, Ihedioha.

“The party held a meeting today where it directed all members and supporters of the party to turn out in their large numbers for the nationwide protest against the miscarriage of justice by the Supreme Court, which fraudulently nullified the mandate given to the party and Emeka Ihedioha by the people of Imo.

“The state chairman has also warned members to comport themselves as it is a non-violent protest. He also asked all members to wear black which is sign of mourning over the fraudulent judgment by the Supreme Court which has put our democracy in mortal danger.”

But, the Imo State Police Command has said that while it is the right of people to protest about any grievance, they must do so within the ambit of the law.

A statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Mr Orlando Ikokwu (SP) read: “The command wishes to state in clear terms that it is the right of every individual or group to protest about any issue of grieve, but such protest must be carried out in accordance to the provisions of the laws as the protest must not be violent nor hijacked by hoodlums and used as a tool for looting, chaos and anarchy nor conducted in a manner likely to cause breach of the public peace.

“In view of the above, the command wishes to warn all persons who wish to protest against any genuine grievance to do so in accordance to the provisions of the law as the command will not tolerate any act or action(s) that will likely cause breach of peace.

“The command in conjunction with all security agencies in the state is determined to protect the lives and property of all and sundry, as such anyone or group that incites, instigates, procures violence or conduct itself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace, will be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

“Members of the public are advised to go about their lawful business without fear of molestation as arrangements are in place to ensure safety and security of all and sundry.”

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress governors under the platform of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) have expressed disappointment over the castigation of the judiciary by the PDP after the Supreme Court judgment on Imo governorship election.

The forum in a statement signed by its Chairman, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, described the statement credited to the opposition party as most unfortunate and condemnable, calling on Nigerians and lovers of democracy to rise to the defence of democratic institutions.

The governors appealed to the PDP leadership and all politicians to exercise restraint by demonstrating unalloyed loyalty and respect for democratic institutions, particularly the judiciary.

Insisting that the allegation was depressing, the governors said that claiming that the judgment delivered by the Supreme Court Justices was “procured” because it was not in its favour, PDP is inviting anarchy.