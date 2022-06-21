(NAN)

Speaker Kennedy Ibeh of Imo House of Assembly on Tuesday announced the decision of the state Gov. Hope Uzodimma to pay a stranded father of triplets, Mr Chinegbomkpa Onuoha, N100,000 monthly for one year.

Ibeh made the disclosure when he visited the family of the triplets at Owugha Alike Community in Obowo Local Government Area of the state.

The announcement attracted commendation from indigenes of the community who visited the family to receive the speaker.

The speaker hails from Obowo.

He was unanimously returned as the All Progressives Congress Candidate for the 2023 state assembly election.

The father of the triplets had, in a viral video recently, appealed to the general public to give him financial assistance to enable him to cater for the triplets.

Addressing the crowd which gathered to receive him, the speaker said that the governor was moved by Onuoha’s cry for help.

He said that the gesture by the governor was in fulfilment of his promise to ensure the welfare of the people and deliver good governance.

“I have come to deliver a message from Gov. Hope Uzodimma to the family of the triplets.

“The governor is very happy at the news of safe delivery of the triplets.

“The governor has approved immediate payment of N100,000 monthly, till one year, for you to take care of your wife and the triplets.

“This gesture is in line with the 3R vision of Gov. Hope Uzodimma, and he has assured that Imo government, under his leadership, will continue to deliver good governance,” he said.

The speaker who delivered to the family, N100,000 for the month of June, also assured Obowo people of quality and selfless representation.

Reacting, Onuoha said that the governor had wiped sorrow and tears away from his family.

He promised to use the money well..

He thanked Uzodimma and the speaker for the gesture.

