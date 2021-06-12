From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma has thrown his doors open for any meaningful solution that will end the insecurity challenge in the state.

The governor, who stated this during his Democracy Day broadcast to the people of the state on Saturday, equally appeal to aggrieved political leaders in the state to sheath their swords and come forward for a reasonable dialogue to tackle the insecurity challenge which, he noted, is not peculiar to Imo.

Uzodinma lamented that no administration can achieve better in the face of the insecurity challenge just as he recalled that his administration is at the peak of rolling out its successes in his one year in office before the challenges metamorphosed.

While blaming some leaders in the state for fueling the present insecurity issues, he also claimed that the government white paper on the judicial commission of inquiry on land use and related matters investigating them may have escalated the problems in Imo.

He said: “In the spirit of democracy, I am willing and available for any meaningful dialogue that would bring an end to violence in our dear state.

“It is significant to note here that it was at the peak of the celebration of our one year in office when some eminent Nigerians arrived here for the commissioning of some road projects that this issue of insecurity was escalated.

“This also came on the heels of the release of the government white paper on the judicial commission of inquiry on land use and related matters. I have often wondered whether those who triggered these satanic acts are averse to development.

“Let me reiterate here that we need peace for development. We should not be frittering our scarce resources in the management of security crises. You can bear me witness that the achievements we recorded in our first year in office would not have been possible under this kind of hostile and volatile atmosphere. We, therefore, need to move past this and take back our state.

“May I use the occasion of this democracy day to appeal to everyone to sheath his sword. I believe that as brothers and sisters from the same state, we can resolve our differences amicably without resort to violence. Imo State has been known as the bastion of hospitality and peace.

“We should collectively come together to rebuild our state and build its economy. With what has happened, investments are jeopardised and may soon take flight. Our youths are losing the few jobs they have. This should not be the legacy we should leave for our children,” Uzodinma lamented.