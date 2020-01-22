Brady Nwosu

God has richly endowed Imo State in every aspect of life, especially in the ecclesiastical. The state is home to some of Nigeria’s finest and also boasts of having the highest number of Catholic priests in the country, as well as other clergy. Given the recent happenings in the state, it is now time for these religious leaders to show leadership by admonishing their members to accept whatever circumstances throw up, bearing in mind that the Holy Book says that in every situation we should be grateful and give thanks to God.

It is God that enthrones and dethrones kings. If it pleased God to remove Emeka Ihedioha and replace him with Senator Hope Uzodinma, who are we to query Him? Imo State may miss Ihedioha but can’t regret losing him. His removal is similar to few of his predecessors but pretty much in different manner. Governors Sam Mbakwe and Evan Enwerem were removed through military intervention in different times. Mbakwe won a second term but was removed through military coup. Enwerem didn’t even make it up to twenty four months in office. Ikedi Ohakim contested for a second term and lost. Only Governors Achike Udenwa and Rochas Okorocha served for eight years.

God has brought Uzodinma to the state at the right time. What should be paramount is for all of us to join hands and support him to succeed. The former governor is gone; those who are mourning should stop crying over spilled milk. Protests, though trite in this issue, has also shown that Imolites are very civilised. The manner they comported themselves during the protest by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by not resorting to violence is a sign that good things are about to come to the state.

Though protests are a legitimate means of showing disaffection over an issue, the question is whether this was a genuine one or not. It was done by PDP members who felt shortchanged. They thought that by organising protests, the Supreme Court would be blackmailed into reversing itself. The tragedy of this is that some of the organizers are well educated ; some of them are even lawyers who should know better, but they had to trick the masses who may not in this instance know their left from right over the issue on ground.

Those people are supposed to protest against Ihedioha’s legal team who are alleged not to have done the nitty-gritty of legal work to ensure their clients win. Uzodinma has come to stay till January 2024 and there is nothing anybody can do about it. As concerned stakeholders, we have to fall in line and make the business of governance very easy and smooth for him. He has listening ears and has promised to come up with an all inclusive government, and is not ready to carry out vendetta or witch hunt anybody for anything.

For sure, Imo has not got to the position it is supposed to be despite its human and natural resources. This may turn out to be our finest moment and what is left for us is to lift his hands, rally round him, and support him to bring out the best in him.

Most of us were still carried away by emotions and had allowed sentiments to becloud us that we didn’t listen or read his inaugural speech on January 15, 2020 at Heroes Square, Owerri. I’m highlighting some areas for us to know that our state has taken off on a journey that in four years time, Imolites would be walking with raised shoulders because they are proud of where they come from.

Uzodinma said: “I say to all the good people of Imo State that this is the time and indeed the hour, for us to join hands and build the new Imo of prosperity for all. This is the great victory every Imo son and daughter has been waiting for. Now it has been actualised to the glory of God.

“And I assure you that irrespective of political party, this victory is for all Imo people because it is victory against corruption. It is victory against impunity. It is victory for justice. Rest assured that no one shall be isolated or excluded from governance on account of political party, religion, place of origin or social orientation. We all have equal stake in the new Imo State.

“My government shall be a faithful covenant between the people and the government. I shall execute, with utmost diligence and fidelity, the five cardinal programmes of my administration anchored on the three Rs of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Recovery, to ensure prosperity for everyone. We shall put in place an efficient and effective Imo State factory room of good governance for the ceaseless production of economic prosperity, accountability, justice and equity. Every Imo person shall have a say in government and shall be so recognized.

“Our doors are wide open to all, including my political opponents. I invite everyone to join hands with me in the new factory room to produce enduring prosperity for our people. For those who conspired against me to rob me of my hard earned and well deserved victory in the governorship election, I forgive you all. I enjoin you to purge yourself of profligate tendencies and join me in the new Imo State workroom, so that in truth and love we can work together to make life better for our people and make Imo the pride of the nation.

“While I say a big thank you to Imo people for standing by me all through these difficult months, let me use this opportunity to say to all of you: Orule na omume. The new Imo state of our dream is here at last. And this is the hour to come and join hands with me in the factory room to produce a better, prosperous Imo State.”

These lofty programmes, though daunting is achievable only under a peaceful atmosphere; devoid of political instability. I implore all stakeholders in the Imo project to stop inducing crisis in the state forthwith. Those still fanning embers of political crisis should do a rethink. Imo is ours and we must at all times ensure its stability. The PDP national leadership should not be allowed to come to Imo to stoke the fire of political crisis. Imolites should not lend themselves as ready tools in their hands to hinder the progress about to be made.

When PDP lost to APC in Bayelsa, the people didn’t go to the streets to protest because they knew if anything happened to their state, they would be the ones to suffer it. Why didn’t the PDP organise protests when Atiku Abubakar lost to President Muhammadu Buhari in the Supreme Court? Why didn’t they call out Bayelsa people to come out to the street to protest. People are getting wiser and are not fooled by politicians. Imolites are among the wisest and I’m sure they cannot be deceived to do what they stand to regret in future.

Hope Uzodinma stays and rules.