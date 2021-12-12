From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) governors under the umbrella of Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) have described the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, as a shining light of Nigeria politics.

In a statement from the forum signed by its chairman, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, to felicitate with Uzodinma on his 63rd birthday, they acknowledged his insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Imo State as well as at the national level.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

They equally recognized and commended his leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of the party, the APC

According to the statement; “The PGF joins Senator Hope Uzodinma, Governor of Imo State to celebrate his 63rd birthday. Along with the people of Imo State, and other well-meaning Nigerians, we celebrate this special occasion with you and your family.

“We wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of our party, APC.

“We also acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Imo State as well as at the national level. As Governor of Imo State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you represent the shining light of our politics. Once again, congratulations and Happy Birthday to Hope Uzodinma!” the PGF noted in the statement.

In their message of reassurance, the governors wrote: “As we rejoice with, Hope Uzodinma, we also reaffirmed our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .