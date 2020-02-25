George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has revoked the contract for Assumpta/Port Harcourt road rehabilitation work awarded by the sacked government of Emeka Ihedioha.

This is even as he has directed the Permanent Secretary of the state ministry of works to re- award the road project to a more serious contractor.

Governor Uzodinma who had gone on an unscheduled inspection of the road was disappointed that no serious construction work is being done as neither the contracting firm nor any of his workers were seen at the site.

The governor, who said the road is of serious economic importance to the state, regretted that it has been closed for long, without any serious work going on even after issuing directives that all contractors should mobilise back to site with immediate effect.

He directed the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works to immediately re- award the road contract to any serious contractor and posited that the state cannot continue to tolerate unserious contractors when the raining

season is fast approaching.

“Going forward I am going to set up a committee that will monitor the contracts, to determine the contractors that are serious with their jobs and the ones that are not serious, those that are not serious, I will re-award the contracts to serious contractors. We cannot continue to tolerate unserious contractors who have awarded road contracts especially when the rainy season is fast approaching.”