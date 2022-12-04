From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Governor of Imo State Hope Uzodinma has revoked an indefinte suspension slammed on Mr Eunan Placid Amaeshi now 80 years old by the administration of late Evan Enwerem in 1992.

The governor also tendered an unreserved apology on behalf of the state government to Pa Eunan for the injustice done to him by the previous administration.

In 1991, Pa Eunan Placid Amaeshi was recruited as the Administrative Manager of Avutu Poultry Company, a state-owned establishment.

However, on December 31, 1992, he disclosed that he was shocked and surprised to be served a letter of suspension, indefinitely. He also said that he was never queried nor heard and no crime or misconduct was ever brought; neither was he charged with any crime.

What baffled Pa Eunan Placid Amaeshi was the fact that his problems had started after he emerged tops for the Managing Director of Adapalm Plantation, Ohaji during the interview for that position.

He further disclosed that 30 years. He petitioned, wrote, begged, and pleaded with officials and previous Governors of Imo State but to no avail. He was not even asking for a financial settlement, all he wanted was the restoration of his innocence.

In a bid to clear his name of any wrongdoing, he wrote to governor Uzodinma.

In a letter to Governor Hope Uzodinma, Pa Eunan pleaded as follows: “I write to bring to your kind attention the INJUSTICE clamped on me and executed by the operators of the Imo State Government since 1992-about 30 long years now. I pray you will be moved by my story to assist me, Sir, I am innocent.”

The matter of 80 years old Pa Eunan Placid Amaeshi is simple, and unjustified but yet, justice was intriguingly denied to him until Governor Hope Uzodimma happened to the matter and brought a satisfying closure.

As Governor Uzodinma acted promptly on receipt of the letter, he quickly intervened.

In a letter of commendation and apology, Governor Uzodinma wrote, “May I, on behalf of my Family, Government and the good people of Imo State, convey to you, our warmest regards.

“I write to acknowledge the receipt of your letter dated 7th November 2022, which conveyed your plea for justice, in a matter dated back to 1992, thirty (30) years ago.

“I must COMMEND you for this act of maturity, maintaining peace and also for keeping faith with the 3R Government of Imo State.

“It is on this note, that I tender the unreserved Apology of the Government of Imo State, for the injustice and lack of fair hearing meted out to you for three (3) decades now.

“Posterity will remember you for maintaining peace, yet keeping faith and believing in the 3R Government of lmo State under my watch, for justice.

“Indeed, you are a man of honour.

“Kindly accept once more, the warmest regards of the Government and the good people of lmo State.”

Pa Eunan Placid Amaeshi is from Umuri, Amaimo Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State.