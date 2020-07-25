Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has dissolved the board and management of Heartland Football Club.

The letter on the dissolution of the board, which was made available to brila.net, was delivered through the Imo State Ministry of Youth and Sports yesterday.

The management led by Godson Onyemobi was accused of failing to carry out the directives of the government and have now been ordered to return all club properties within 48 hours (from Thursday, 23 July).

Heartland has been in the news for the wrong reasons in the past few months after they were found guilty of terminating the contract of some of their former players unlawfully.

As a result, the Nigerian Professional Football League outfit was banned from signing new players for the next two registration periods and ordered to pay over N16 million to the players by the League Management Company (LMC) in February.