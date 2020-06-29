George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Current sanitisation of pensions and workers payroll system by Governor Hope Uzodinma is aimed at saving money for the state the way he saved N130 billion for the Federal Government when he was chairman, Senate Committee on Customs, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, has said.

He said through the painstaking efforts of Uzodinma’s committee in blocking leakages in the Customs and ensuring the tariff and exercise regime was done transparently, the Federal Government recovered billions of naira in the exercise.

Emelumba said those accusing the governor of inflicting pain on workers and pensioners through the verification exercises and automation of the payroll system were missing the point.

According to him, being thorough and painstaking in eliminating fraud in the system was second skin to Governor Uzodinma.

He said Imo State will ultimately be the beneficiary of his current actions.