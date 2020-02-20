Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Thursday met with President Muhammadu Buhari, seeking his intervention in the refund of over N32 billion his predecessors spent on federal roads in the state.

Uzodinma who meet the president in the Aso Rock Villa, told State House correspondents that Imo was “financially distressed.”

He said the funds if released would assist in clearing both salary and pension arrears.

He said so far the consultants he engaged had discovered about N32 billion was spent on federal roads in the past.

Uzodinma said that was why he briefed President Buhari on the situation of things he met on the ground in the state, adding that the president gave him a listening ear.

Details later…