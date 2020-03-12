George Onyejiuwa and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, yesterday, sent a list of 22 commissioner nominees to the House of Assembly.

The Speaker, Chiji Collins, announced the receipt of the list at the plenary. The Speaker set up an ad-hoc committee headed by Obinna Okwara for the screening of the commissioner nominees.

The nominees include Dr. Mrs. Osunkwo, Iyke Njoku, Prof. V. E. O Ikegwuoha, Francis Dibiagwu, Doris Akubuo, Dan Oguh, Noble Atulegwu, C C Osuala, Lambert Orisakwe Obiageri Ajoku, Nkechi Ugwu, Simeon Ibegbulem , Kingsley Ononuju, Declan Emelumba, Enyinnaya Onuegbu, Rex Anunobi, Raph Nwosu, Fabian Ihekwueme,Tony Umezuruike , Iyke Umeh, Mathias Emejuonu, Love Ineh, Kennedy Ibeh, Frank Ugboma, Eddy Obinna and Uju Onwudiwe.

The Speaker urged the nominees to submit all necessary documents to the ad – hoc committee to hasten their screening.

However, elders in Imo State have urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and their supporters to shelve their planned protest over the removal of Emeka Ihedioha by the Supreme Court and instead support the new administration.

Briefing newsmen yesterday, Chairman of the elders, Lemmy Akakem, advised the PDP and its supporters to forge ahead and join hands with the state governor, Hope Uzodinma, to move the state forward.

He noted that Imo elders would resist any attempt by PDP supporters to cause mayhem in guise of protest.

“As elders of Imo, we will not fold our hands and watch the PDP continue protesting against illegality, what is paramount is that we have a governor and they should all support him,” Akakem said.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Imo State had raised the alarm over an alleged protest today by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to register their grievances on the recent ruling of the Supreme Court that ousted Emeka Ihedioha.

Briefing newsmen at the party secretariat, State chairman of APC, Marcelenious Nlemigbo, claimed that the PDP wanted to hide under the guise of welcoming Ihedioha back to the state from Abuja to unleash mayhem in the state.

He also alleged that the PDP had imported thugs to perfect their plans.

He, however, warned that the APC would not condone any act of lawlessness by the PDP and that they had notified the police of the planned action of the PDP.

“We are not against their protest, but it is not timely. It it is unfortunate that Ihedioha wants to continue disturbing the peace of the state, but we have alerted the security operatives.

We urge Ihedioha to accept his fate, he would have himself to blame if he persist, there is still room for them to plan for 2023, I don’t think protest will solve this matter,” Nlemigbo said.