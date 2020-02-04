Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Better days are here for Imo civil servants as the governor of the state, Hope Uzodinma has showered the workers in the senior cadre with a brand new SUV official car.

All the permanent secretaries in the ministries received a car gift from the state government.

The governor has also promised other senior civil servants in the state loan to purchase their own cars.

Governor Uzodinma has similarly, promised to work out a housing scheme to enable the workers in the state have a roof over their heads.

Explaining the reason behind his gesture, the governor said it was in line with his campaign promise of providing a better facility for workers in the state.

According to the governor “this is in line with my promise to motivate the civil servants by providing them with the necessary tools to boost efficiency at work.

“The permanent secretaries, as the administrative heads of their ministers, are naturally the first beneficiaries of these programmes designed to motivate workers,” Uzodinma stated.

He has, however, not left out the junior workers as he has instructed the Secretary to the Government to liaise with the head of service, to fashion out staff mass transit programme.

The governor explained that the programme will ensure that junior workers are picked from, and dropped at designated locations, every working day at subsidised costs.

He added: “Let me reiterate that the welfare and dignity of the state work force is a paramount priority of this administration. This is why I will do everything possible to ensure that not only are civil servants paid promptly every month end, but that they have the right environment and personal dignity to put in their best at work.

“As permanent secretaries it is your responsibility to ensure that we have a truly committed and productive workforce. You should rest assured that the government will do all it can to provide the necessary tools to guarantee the comfort and job security of civil servants. I want our civil service to be a referral model in the country.

“To this end, much is expected from you as the administrative heads of your respective ministers. As the saying goes, to whom much is given, much is expected. I charge you, therefore, not to condone indulgence and inefficiency among the workforce. You must ensure that all the workers under your watch are dedicated and committed to their duties. Where there are leakages and manifest inefficiency, I shall hold you responsible,” Governor Uzodinma stated.