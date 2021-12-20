From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodinma on Monday sworn in new commissioners with a charge to help salvage the economy of the State.

The governor particularly urged the new appointees to refrain from acts capable of maligning the image of the State but rather consolidate on its already achieved shared prosperity.

He recalled that his administration has made meaningful impact to the people of the State in terms of education, security and infrastructural development.

Uzodinma also seized the opportunity to announce the creation of a new ministry, Local Government and Chieftaincy affairs which aim according to him is to bring development nearer to the grassroot.

The list includes : Rex Anunobi, commissioner for transport, professor E. Duru(environment) Prosper Ohayagha (health)professor Sylvester Okorondu (Education)Dr Anthony Mgbeahuruike (Livestock) Kezie Ogaziechi (land and survey)Love Ineh (Housing) Ruby Emele (Local Government and Chieftaincy matters) and Simon Ebegbulem (commerce and industry).

Others are: Okey Anukwuem (Special Duties)Ford Ozumba (Labour /Productivity)Lady Ann Dozie (Power/Water Resources) Rt. Hon. Goodluck Opiah (Petroleum resources) Stanley Obidiegwu (Special Projects) Ugorji Okechukwu Ugorji (Homeland Security / Vigilante Affairs) Elias Emedom (Mines/ Solid Minerals) Berth Okorochukwu (Agriculture) and Hajia Rabbi Ibrahim. (Humanitarian Affairs).