Governor Hope Uzodimma has reiterated his resolve to make Imo judiciary one of the best in the country by encouraging judicial autonomy.

The governor stated this Friday, while swearing-in the Acting Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Ijeoma Agugua who replaced Justice Paschal Nnadi, who retired the previous day. Governor Uzodimma, underlining the strategic role of the judiciary in the overall development of democracy said, “Judiciary is an important arm of government, and if our democracy must grow with its attendant dividends, we must have an efficient judiciary. This is why every government must take seriously the leadership and membership of the judicial arm of government”.

On judicial autonomy, Governor Uzodimma reassured that the judiciary will enjoy full autonomy as enshrined in the constitution under his watch. While calling for synergy among the various arms of government, judiciary inclusive, Governor Uzodimma stated: “I am not unaware of the little bickerings here and there in the past. The past government in the state could not foster a robust relationship with the judiciary. In my own time, it will be different”.

The governor further advised all the judges, judicial and non judicial staff in the state to commit to leadership, stating that it is through relationship that expectations of government can be actualized. Congratulating the Acting Chief Judge on her appointment, Governor Uzodimma charged her to improve on all those things her immediate predecessor put in place and possibly drive new ideas that will take the state judiciary to greater heights.

In her vote of thanks, Justice Agugua, the first female to occupy the office, thanked Governor Uzodimma for towing the path of justice and for being gender friendly. She said: “You have today used your office faithfully in accordance with the spirit and intendment of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and your Oath of office”.