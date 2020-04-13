Stanley Uzoaru, George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma has tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to a press statement by the Imo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Mbadiwe Emelumba, a test conducted on the governor confirms that Mr Uzodinma has not contracted the virus.

According to him, “the result of a test conducted on him came out this morning and confirmed that he is free of the virus,” Emelumba said.

There are no reported or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Imo State as at the time of this report.